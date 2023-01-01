$27,988+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,988
+ taxes & licensing
Lauria Volkswagen
905-885-6421
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
2.0T Comfortline 4Motion AWD - 7-PASSENGER
Location
Lauria Volkswagen
55 BENSON COURT, PORT HOPE, ON L1A 2V6
905-885-6421
$27,988
+ taxes & licensing
79,039KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10633641
- Stock #: 148191
- VIN: 3VV2B7AX2KM148191
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 148191
- Mileage 79,039 KM
Vehicle Description
Includes balance of 4yr / 80,000km Volkswagen Factory Warranty!
Be sure to ask about the benefits of the Optional VW Certified Pre-Owned program which includes special financing rates, roadside assistance, rigorous 112-point inspection, 3-month trial of SiriusXM radio, and so much more. In order to qualify for CPO, vehicles need to be less than 7 years old and pass very strict VW standards so you know you are only getting the highest quality pre-owned Volkswagen available.
Offered fully safety-certified and professionally detailed. Includes 3-month Sirius XM trial if vehicle is equipped!
All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted!
Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All of our used vehicles come with 1 key, if a second key was supplied to us you will receive that too. Extra keys can be purchased as required at buyers expense.
Lauria Volkswagen's Market Value Pricing Philosophy ensures we maintain our pre-owned inventory at, or below current market value at all times to offer a simple, hassle-free experience every time. We may not always have the lowest price, but we will have a great value on every pre-owned vehicle we offer - ask us to prove it to you!
Port Hope's Lauria Volkswagen is a family-run dealership serving Cobourg, Northumberland and the entire Central Ontario region.
Lauria VW is proud to combine our no-pressure, customer first philosophy with the fun and exciting vehicles you have come to expect from Volkswagen. Come visit our state of the art facility to see for yourself! The Lauria Auto Group, committed to total customer satisfaction since 1984. Welcome to the Family.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Driver Air Bag,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Driver vanity mirror,Passenger vanity mirror,Power steering,Power windows,Traction control,Passenger Air Bag,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Climate Control,Multi-Zone A/C,A/C,AM/FM Stereo,ABS,...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lauria Volkswagen
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lauria Volkswagen
55 BENSON COURT, PORT HOPE, ON L1A 2V6
Call Dealer
905-885-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
Are you sure you want to leave this page? This will end your live chat.