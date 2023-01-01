2020 Hyundai Elantra...

$21,999 + taxes & licensing 7 1 , 5 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9449289

9449289 Stock #: LU947261

LU947261 VIN: KMHD84LF2LU947261

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Stock # LU947261

Mileage 71,500 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Passenger Air Bag Sensor,AM/FM Stereo,Intermittent Wipers,Keyless Entry,Power Steering,Power Windows,Bucket Seats,Traction Control,Cruise Control,Stability Control,Daytime Running Lights,Front Wheel Drive,Remote Trunk Release,Trip Computer,Heated Steer...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.