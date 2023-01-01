2020 Hyundai PALISADE

$48,990 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 0 , 2 4 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10161765

10161765 Stock #: STK163960

STK163960 VIN: KM8R5DHEXLU163960

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Stock # STK163960

Mileage 20,243 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Electrochromatic rearview mirror,Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown,AC power outlet: 1,Tires: Width: 245 mm,Right rear passenger door type: Conventional,Integrated roof antenna,Manual child safety locks,Remote power door locks,Power windo...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.