2020 Hyundai Tucson
2.4L AWD LUXURY
2020 Hyundai Tucson
2.4L AWD LUXURY
Lauria Hyundai
50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6
905-885-8154
100,946KM
Used
VIN KM8J3CAL8LU125892
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 125892
- Mileage 100,946 KM
Vehicle Description
All Advertised pricing online is based on a Financed Payment. If purchasing with Cash a $699 Administration Fee will be added to the final Purchase Price.
Lauria Auto Group ensures you can visit us with confidence. All vehicles are sanitized before and after every test drive and we have taken extensive measures to ensure a clean and safe environment for all customers and employees.
Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All of our used vehicles come with 1 key, if a second key was supplied to us you will receive that too. Extra keys can be purchased as required at buyers expense.
All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted!
Don't forget to ask about the benefits of our Optional Hyundai Certified Pre-owned Program which gives you some incredible finance rates, an additional year of warranty, a 120 point inspection and much more!
For Premium Hyundai Finance Rates CPO Charges will apply. Please ask for details.
Lauria Hyundai's Everyday Value Pricing verifies our entire inventory is priced competitively in the market at all times. In order to guarantee our low pre-owned vehicle prices, Lauria Hyundai has taken advantage of best in class software to track vehicles all across the online marketplace.
As you do your comparison shopping, you will see Lauria Hyundai offers some of the best value in Central Ontario. We will provide a CarFax vehicle history report and explain how we arrived at our price. We may not be the lowest, but if you want to know who is, we will show you that too! No hassles, No games, at Lauria Hyundai your vehicle purchase will be fast and easy and you'll drive away with a great deal every time!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Power Mirror(s),4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Tachometer,Driver vanity mirror,Front reading lights,Passenger vanity mirror,Power steering,Power windows,Traction control,Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Clim...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lauria Hyundai
50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6
