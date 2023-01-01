Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Toyota RAV4

95,000 KM

Details Features

$29,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

Lauria Hyundai

905-885-8154

Contact Seller
2020 Toyota RAV4

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

905-885-8154

  1. 10403478
  2. 10403478
  3. 10403478
Contact Seller

$29,500

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
95,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10403478
  • Stock #: 068059
  • VIN: 2T3Z1RFV1LC068059

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 068059
  • Mileage 95,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Stability Control,Back-Up Camera,Front Wheel Drive,Knee Air Bag,8-Speed A/T,Lane Departure Warning,Lane Keeping Assist,Smart Device Integration,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Telematics,Blind Spot Monitor,Cross-Traffic Alert,Adaptive Cruise Control,Bra...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lauria Hyundai

2017 Hyundai IONIQ E...
 123,139 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Elantra...
 16,987 KM
$30,999 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai KONA 2....
 38,174 KM
$30,371 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lauria Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lauria Hyundai

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

Call Dealer

905-885-XXXX

(click to show)

905-885-8154

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory