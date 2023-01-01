$29,500+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$29,500
+ taxes & licensing
Lauria Hyundai
905-885-8154
2020 Toyota RAV4
2020 Toyota RAV4
LE
Location
Lauria Hyundai
50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6
905-885-8154
$29,500
+ taxes & licensing
95,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10403478
- Stock #: 068059
- VIN: 2T3Z1RFV1LC068059
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 068059
- Mileage 95,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Stability Control,Back-Up Camera,Front Wheel Drive,Knee Air Bag,8-Speed A/T,Lane Departure Warning,Lane Keeping Assist,Smart Device Integration,Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors,Telematics,Blind Spot Monitor,Cross-Traffic Alert,Adaptive Cruise Control,Bra...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Lauria Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Lauria Hyundai
50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6
Call Dealer
905-885-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
Are you sure you want to leave this page? This will end your live chat.