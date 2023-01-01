$33,999+ tax & licensing
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
Lauria Hyundai
905-885-8154
2021 Hyundai Tucson
2021 Hyundai Tucson
2.4L AWD LUXURY
Location
Lauria Hyundai
50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6
905-885-8154
$33,999
+ taxes & licensing
37,623KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10403472
- Stock #: 383581
- VIN: KM8J3CAL7MU383581
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 383581
- Mileage 37,623 KM
Vehicle Description
Lowest Price Guaranteed on all new Hyundai models!
Find a lower quote? Bring it to Lauria and we’ll beat it!
Highlights of the 2021 Tucson 2.4L Luxury Trim include: Leather interior, surround view-monitor, smart pwr liftgate, power seat, satellite radio, panoramic sunroof, Bluelink, dual-zone climate control, 18” Alloy wheels, 7” display w/ Android Auto & Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, heated seats, LED running lights, lane departure warning system, autonomous emergency braking, heated steering wheel, blind spot detection, 3-drive modes and much more!
All-in pricing – prices include EVERYTHING but taxes and licensing.
Financing example: Vehicle price is $10,000 financed over 96mo. term @ 4.9% APR. $0 Down payment. Cost of borrowing is $2,107.87. OAC. Plus taxes. Please call for more details.
Port Hope’s Lauria Hyundai is a family-run dealership and has been servicing the regions of Clarington, Oshawa, Durham, Peterborough, Lindsay, Belleville, Cobourg, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, and Northumberland since 1984. As multiple President’s Award of Merit winners, we were honoured to be named Canada’s number 1 overall Hyundai dealership in 2012 and have twice been ranked number 1 overall in total customer satisfaction since 2010! Satisfied customers are our key to success, give us a chance to prove it to you, we won’t let you down! Think Smart, Think Lauria Hyundai.
Lowest Price Guarantee applies to a written or emailed quote on an in-stock, current model year, equivalent Hyundai vehicle. Please call, stop by or contact us online for more details.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Tachometer,Driver vanity mirror,Front reading lights,Passenger vanity mirror,Power steering,Power windows,Traction control,Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Clima...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Lauria Hyundai
50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6
