Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Hyundai Tucson

37,623 KM

Details Description Features

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Lauria Hyundai

905-885-8154

Contact Seller
2021 Hyundai Tucson

2021 Hyundai Tucson

2.4L AWD LUXURY

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Hyundai Tucson

2.4L AWD LUXURY

Location

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

905-885-8154

  1. 10403472
  2. 10403472
  3. 10403472
  4. 10403472
  5. 10403472
  6. 10403472
  7. 10403472
  8. 10403472
  9. 10403472
  10. 10403472
  11. 10403472
  12. 10403472
  13. 10403472
  14. 10403472
  15. 10403472
  16. 10403472
  17. 10403472
  18. 10403472
  19. 10403472
  20. 10403472
  21. 10403472
  22. 10403472
  23. 10403472
  24. 10403472
  25. 10403472
  26. 10403472
  27. 10403472
  28. 10403472
Contact Seller

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
37,623KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10403472
  • Stock #: 383581
  • VIN: KM8J3CAL7MU383581

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Stock # 383581
  • Mileage 37,623 KM

Vehicle Description

Only $102 Weekly, with $0 down payment!

Lowest Price Guaranteed on all new Hyundai models!
Find a lower quote? Bring it to Lauria and we’ll beat it!

Highlights of the 2021 Tucson 2.4L Luxury Trim include: Leather interior, surround view-monitor, smart pwr liftgate, power seat, satellite radio, panoramic sunroof, Bluelink, dual-zone climate control, 18” Alloy wheels, 7” display w/ Android Auto & Apple Carplay, Bluetooth, heated seats, LED running lights, lane departure warning system, autonomous emergency braking, heated steering wheel, blind spot detection, 3-drive modes and much more!

All-in pricing – prices include EVERYTHING but taxes and licensing.

Financing example: Vehicle price is $10,000 financed over 96mo. term @ 4.9% APR. $0 Down payment. Cost of borrowing is $2,107.87. OAC. Plus taxes. Please call for more details.

Port Hope’s Lauria Hyundai is a family-run dealership and has been servicing the regions of Clarington, Oshawa, Durham, Peterborough, Lindsay, Belleville, Cobourg, Whitby, Ajax, Bowmanville, and Northumberland since 1984. As multiple President’s Award of Merit winners, we were honoured to be named Canada’s number 1 overall Hyundai dealership in 2012 and have twice been ranked number 1 overall in total customer satisfaction since 2010! Satisfied customers are our key to success, give us a chance to prove it to you, we won’t let you down! Think Smart, Think Lauria Hyundai.

Lowest Price Guarantee applies to a written or emailed quote on an in-stock, current model year, equivalent Hyundai vehicle. Please call, stop by or contact us online for more details.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Power Steering,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Tachometer,Driver vanity mirror,Front reading lights,Passenger vanity mirror,Power steering,Power windows,Traction control,Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Clima...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lauria Hyundai

2020 Toyota RAV4 LE
 95,000 KM
$29,500 + tax & lic
2018 Hyundai Santa F...
 76,379 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Tucson ...
 37,623 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lauria Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lauria Hyundai

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

Call Dealer

905-885-XXXX

(click to show)

905-885-8154

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory