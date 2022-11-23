2021 Volkswagen Jetta

$37,988 + taxes & licensing 4 4 , 9 4 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9427575

9427575 Stock #: MM033198

MM033198 VIN: 3VW6T7BU9MM033198

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Platinum Gray

Body Style Sedan

Stock # MM033198

Mileage 44,946 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Driver Air Bag,Passenger Air Bag,Front Side Air Bag,Front Head Air Bag,Rear Head Air Bag,Climate Control,Multi-Zone A/C,A/C,Security System,AM/FM Stereo,CD Player,ABS,4-Wheel Disc Brakes,Cruise Control,Rear Defrost,Locking/Limited Slip Differential,Chi...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.