2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
2021 Volkswagen Tiguan
2.0T Highline R-LIne 4Motion - 7 Passenger / 1 OWNER
55 BENSON COURT, PORT HOPE, ON L1A 2V6
39,885KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10352451
- Stock #: 71194A
- VIN: 3VV4B7AX1MM071194
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl Effect
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Stock # 71194A
- Mileage 39,885 KM
Heated/power/memory seating with leather interior, push button start, navigation , panoramic sunroof, Fender Audio, VW Digital Cockpit, power / hands-free liftgate, remote start, dual climate control, rear air/heat, Wireless Apple Carplay / Android Auto, Wireless Charging, the list goes on and on, call today to arrange your test drive!
Includes balance of 4yr / 80,000km Volkswagen Factory Warranty!
Be sure to ask about the benefits of the Optional VW Certified Pre-Owned program which includes special financing rates, roadside assistance, rigorous 112-point inspection, 3-month trial of SiriusXM radio, and so much more. In order to qualify for CPO, vehicles need to be less than 7 years old and pass very strict VW standards so you know you are only getting the highest quality pre-owned Volkswagen available.
Offered fully safety-certified and professionally detailed. Includes 3-month Sirius XM trial if vehicle is equipped!
All Trades Welcome!! We are always looking for quality vehicles to stock our pre-owned lot, all makes and models accepted!
Prices include everything but the taxes, no hidden fees! All of our used vehicles come with 1 key, if a second key was supplied to us you will receive that too. Extra keys can be purchased as required at buyers expense.
Lauria Volkswagen's Market Value Pricing Philosophy ensures we maintain our pre-owned inventory at, or below current market value at all times to offer a simple, hassle-free experience every time. We may not always have the lowest price, but we will have a great value on every pre-owned vehicle we offer - ask us to prove it to you!
Port Hope's Lauria Volkswagen is a family-run dealership serving Cobourg, Northumberland and the entire Central Ontario region.
Lauria VW is proud to combine our no-pressure, customer first philosophy with the fun and exciting vehicles you have come to expect from Volkswagen. Come visit our state of the art facility to see for yourself! The Lauria Auto Group, committed to total customer satisfaction since 1984. Welcome to the Family.
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional,Manual child safety locks,Remote power door locks,Power windows,Cruise controls on steering wheel,4-wheel ABS Brakes,Front Ventilated disc brakes,Passenger Airbag,Side airbag,Express open/close glass sunroof...
