Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2022 Hyundai Elantra

9,373 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Lauria Hyundai

905-885-8154

Contact Seller
2022 Hyundai Elantra

2022 Hyundai Elantra

N Manual

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Hyundai Elantra

N Manual

Location

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

905-885-8154

  1. 10352433
  2. 10352433
  3. 10352433
  4. 10352433
  5. 10352433
  6. 10352433
  7. 10352433
  8. 10352433
  9. 10352433
  10. 10352433
  11. 10352433
  12. 10352433
  13. 10352433
  14. 10352433
  15. 10352433
  16. 10352433
  17. 10352433
  18. 10352433
  19. 10352433
  20. 10352433
  21. 10352433
  22. 10352433
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
9,373KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10352433
  • Stock #: 003452
  • VIN: KMHLW4AK6NU003452

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Stock # 003452
  • Mileage 9,373 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle is being sold under consignment. Please call or message us for details and pricing - Financing Available!

Extended Warranty still in effect!

Includes Rust Proofing Protection and Sound Inhibitor package, wheel locks, and premium floor liners.

Performance never felt or sounded this fun. Introducing the 2022 ELANTRA N, for the driving enthusiast waiting for a high-performing sedan.

With a 276 HP cornering machine, make driving more personal with a customizable drive mode and exhaust mode. A newcomer worthy of the N badge the Elantra N lives up to the hype.

Fully Loaded with everything from Heated front seats, Bluetooth connection, Apply/Android Cary play, and a Sunroof this 2022 Elantra N is fully ready to take on the road




Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback,Audio controls on steering wheel,SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio,Wheel Width: 8,Turn signal in mirrors,Compass,Anti-theft alarm system,Fold forward seatback rear seats,Tilt and...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Lauria Hyundai

2020 Hyundai Santa F...
 45,837 KM
$32,999 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Rogue SL
 59,987 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai KONA 1....
 72,000 KM
$27,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Lauria Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Lauria Hyundai

Lauria Hyundai

50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6

Call Dealer

905-885-XXXX

(click to show)

905-885-8154

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory