2022 Hyundai Elantra
N Manual
Location
50 Benson Crt, Port Hope, ON L1A 3V6
9,373KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10352433
- Stock #: 003452
- VIN: KMHLW4AK6NU003452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
Vehicle Description
Extended Warranty still in effect!
Includes Rust Proofing Protection and Sound Inhibitor package, wheel locks, and premium floor liners.
Performance never felt or sounded this fun. Introducing the 2022 ELANTRA N, for the driving enthusiast waiting for a high-performing sedan.
With a 276 HP cornering machine, make driving more personal with a customizable drive mode and exhaust mode. A newcomer worthy of the N badge the Elantra N lives up to the hype.
Fully Loaded with everything from Heated front seats, Bluetooth connection, Apply/Android Cary play, and a Sunroof this 2022 Elantra N is fully ready to take on the road
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback,Audio controls on steering wheel,SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite Radio,Wheel Width: 8,Turn signal in mirrors,Compass,Anti-theft alarm system,Fold forward seatback rear seats,Tilt and...
