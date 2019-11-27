Menu
2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

2001 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LS

Location

Cars 2 Go Sales & Service

90 South Mary Lake Rd, Port Sydney, ON P0B 1L0

705-385-0960

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

  • 305,250KM
  • Used
  • Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 4378122
  • Stock #: E85
  • VIN: 2GCEC19V811345333
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
6

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Decent shape for the age. New steel brake lines. Needs work for safety. Taxes and license fees extra

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Seating
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Conventional Spare Tire

