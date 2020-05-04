2008 MINI Cooper Clubman

101 Development Dr, Prescott, ON K0E 1T0
1-800-924-9410
+ taxes & licensing
Manager Special, Price Drop!Recent Arrival! Astro Black Metallic 2008 MINI Cooper S Clubman FWD 6-Speed 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged
Local trade-in, Non-Smoker, Fresh Oil Change.CERTIFIED
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
101 Development Dr, Prescott, ON K0E 1T0