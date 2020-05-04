Menu
2008 MINI Cooper Clubman

S Cooper S

2008 MINI Cooper Clubman

S Cooper S

Location

Riverside Buick GMC Prescott

101 Development Dr, Prescott, ON K0E 1T0

1-800-924-9410

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 140,406KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4956300
  • Stock #: Z19063D
  • VIN: WMWMM33578TP70427
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Manager Special, Price Drop!Recent Arrival! Astro Black Metallic 2008 MINI Cooper S Clubman FWD 6-Speed 1.6L I4 DOHC 16V Turbocharged

Local trade-in, Non-Smoker, Fresh Oil Change.CERTIFIED
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
  • 6 Speed Manual
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
Convenience
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Entry
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM

Riverside Buick GMC Prescott

Riverside Buick GMC Prescott

101 Development Dr, Prescott, ON K0E 1T0

