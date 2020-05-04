Menu
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

1LT

Riverside Buick GMC Prescott

101 Development Dr, Prescott, ON K0E 1T0

1-800-924-9410

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 240,917KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4956333
  • Stock #: Z19128A
  • VIN: 3GCUKREH4EG275078
Exterior Colour
Bronze
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Manager Special, Price Drop!Recent Arrival! 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 4.3L V6 Flex Fuel
CERTIFIED
Local trade-in, Non-Smoker, Fresh Oil Change, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD.

Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Buick GMC Prescott

Riverside Buick GMC Prescott

101 Development Dr, Prescott, ON K0E 1T0

