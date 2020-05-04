Menu
2016 Chevrolet Trax

LTZ

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LTZ

Location

Riverside Buick GMC Prescott

101 Development Dr, Prescott, ON K0E 1T0

1-800-924-9410

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 55,497KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4956351
  • Stock #: Z19133A
  • VIN: 3GNCJRSB2GL202839
Exterior Colour
Burgundy
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Manager Special, Price Drop!Burgundy 2016 Chevrolet Trax LTZ AWD 6-Speed Automatic ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT
CERTIFIED
Local trade-in, Non-Smoker, Fresh Oil Change.


Reviews:
* On all attributes relating to maneuverability, fuel efficiency, flexibility, and modern feature content, the Trax seems to have impressed. It's said to be easy to drive, easy on the wallet, easy to park just about anywhere, and easy to adapt to any combination of passengers and gear. Many owners appreciate the high-tech feature content, including the MyLink app, which allows remote smartphone control of numerous vehicle functions, as well as the back-up camera and built-in Wi-Fi.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • Compass
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

