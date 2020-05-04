Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Buick Encore

Preferred

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Buick Encore

Preferred

Location

Riverside Buick GMC Prescott

101 Development Dr, Prescott, ON K0E 1T0

1-800-924-9410

  1. 4956309
  2. 4956309
  3. 4956309
  4. 4956309
  5. 4956309
  6. 4956309
  7. 4956309
  8. 4956309
  9. 4956309
  10. 4956309
  11. 4956309
  12. 4956309
  13. 4956309
  14. 4956309
  15. 4956309
Contact Seller

$16,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 79,896KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4956309
  • Stock #: 4148A
  • VIN: KL4CJESB7HB020701
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Manager Special, Price Drop!Recent Arrival! Ebony 2017 Buick Encore Preferred AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive ECOTEC 1.4L I4 SMPI DOHC Turbocharged VVT

Local trade-in, Non-Smoker, Fresh Oil Change.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
Exterior
  • tinted windows
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
  • AWD
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Riverside Buick GMC Prescott

2013 GMC Sierra 1500...
 104,768 KM
$22,887 + tax & lic
2018 Buick Encore Sp...
 38,086 KM
$21,997 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Equin...
 160,270 KM
$9,677 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Riverside Buick GMC Prescott

Riverside Buick GMC Prescott

101 Development Dr, Prescott, ON K0E 1T0

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

1-800-924-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-924-9410

Send A Message