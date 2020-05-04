101 Development Dr, Prescott, ON K0E 1T0
1-800-924-9410
+ taxes & licensing
Manager Special, Price Drop!Awards:
* ALG Canada Best Residual Value Iridescent Pearl Tricoat 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive V8
Local trade-in, Non-Smoker, 4WD, Jet Black Leather, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Fog Lamps, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Lane Keep Assist, Low tire pressure warning, Power Liftgate, Power-Adjustable Accelerator & Brake Pedals, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
101 Development Dr, Prescott, ON K0E 1T0