2017 Chevrolet Tahoe

Premier

2017 Chevrolet Tahoe

Premier

Riverside Buick GMC Prescott

101 Development Dr, Prescott, ON K0E 1T0

1-800-924-9410

$49,961

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,922KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4956267
  • Stock #: 4134A
  • VIN: 1GNSKCKC0HR140446
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Manager Special, Price Drop!Awards:
* ALG Canada Best Residual Value Iridescent Pearl Tricoat 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe Premier 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive V8

Local trade-in, Non-Smoker, 4WD, Jet Black Leather, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Fog Lamps, Front dual zone A/C, Front Heated Reclining Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Illuminated entry, Lane Keep Assist, Low tire pressure warning, Power Liftgate, Power-Adjustable Accelerator & Brake Pedals, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Traction control.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Tow Package
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Rain sensor wipers
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Memory Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
Exterior
  • tinted windows
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverside Buick GMC Prescott

Riverside Buick GMC Prescott

101 Development Dr, Prescott, ON K0E 1T0

