Manager Special, Price Drop!Recent Arrival! White 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive V8
Local trade-in, Non-Smoker, Fresh Oil Change, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Cocoa/Dune w/Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Chrome Door Handles, Compass, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Folding & Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Rear Vision Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, Traction control, Trailering Equipment.
