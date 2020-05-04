Menu
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

SLT

Location

Riverside Buick GMC Prescott

101 Development Dr, Prescott, ON K0E 1T0

1-800-924-9410

$36,994

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,600KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 4956297
  • Stock #: 20017A1
  • VIN: 3GTU2NEC2HG429224
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Manager Special, Price Drop!Recent Arrival! White 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive V8

Local trade-in, Non-Smoker, Fresh Oil Change, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD, Cocoa/Dune w/Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Chrome Door Handles, Compass, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front Frame-Mounted Black Recovery Hooks, Heated door mirrors, Heated Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Folding & Adjustable Heated Outside Mirrors, Rear Vision Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Starter System, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, Traction control, Trailering Equipment.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Power Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • Power Seats
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Remote Starter
  • Tow Package
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Entry
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Memory Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
Exterior
  • tinted windows
Security
  • SECURITY ALARM
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Auto Dimming Mirrors
  • Navigation System
  • 4x4
  • 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Riverside Buick GMC Prescott

Riverside Buick GMC Prescott

101 Development Dr, Prescott, ON K0E 1T0

