+ taxes & licensing
1-800-924-9410
101 Development Dr, Prescott, ON K0E 1T0
1-800-924-9410
+ taxes & licensing
Manager Special, Price Drop!Recent Arrival! Black 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 4.3L V6 Flex Fuel
Fresh Oil Change, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
101 Development Dr, Prescott, ON K0E 1T0