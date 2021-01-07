Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Buick GMC Prescott

1-800-924-9410

Contact Seller
2017 GMC Sierra 1500

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

Location

Riverside Buick GMC Prescott

101 Development Dr, Prescott, ON K0E 1T0

1-800-924-9410

  1. 6555439
  2. 6555439
  3. 6555439
  4. 6555439
  5. 6555439
  6. 6555439
  7. 6555439
  8. 6555439
  9. 6555439
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6555439
  • Stock #: 4224A
  • VIN: 1GTV2LEH5HZ269151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Manager Special, Price Drop!Recent Arrival! Black 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive EcoTec3 4.3L V6 Flex Fuel

Fresh Oil Change, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, 4WD.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Buick GMC Prescott

2015 GMC Sierra 1500...
 190,476 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic
2015 Jeep Cherokee N...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Ford Fiesta SE
 107,584 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Buick GMC Prescott

Riverside Buick GMC Prescott

Riverside Buick GMC Prescott

101 Development Dr, Prescott, ON K0E 1T0

Call Dealer

1-800-924-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-924-9410

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory