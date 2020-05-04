101 Development Dr, Prescott, ON K0E 1T0
1-800-924-9410
+ taxes & licensing
Manager Special, Price Drop!White 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT e assist 4WD 8-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 5.3L V8
Local trade-in, Non-Smoker, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Jet Black Leather, 6-Speaker Audio System, HD Radio, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Perforated Leather Appointed Seat Trim, Radio: AM/FM/GMC Infotainment & Navigation, SiriusXM, Ultrasonic Rear Park Assist, Wireless Charging.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
101 Development Dr, Prescott, ON K0E 1T0