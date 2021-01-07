Menu
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Buick GMC Prescott

1-800-924-9410

RST

Location

101 Development Dr, Prescott, ON K0E 1T0

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6487180
  • Stock #: Z21021A
  • VIN: 1GCUYEED1KZ356992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # Z21021A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Manager Special, Price Drop!Recent Arrival! Black 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 4WD 8-Speed Automatic EcoTec3 5.3L V8

Fresh Oil Change, 8-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Cloth.

Vehicle Features

4x4
n/a

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

101 Development Dr, Prescott, ON K0E 1T0

