2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

0 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Buick GMC Prescott

1-800-924-9410

GT

101 Development Dr, Prescott, ON K0E 1T0

Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8696834
  • Stock #: 4313B
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG1KR637658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

101 Development Dr, Prescott, ON K0E 1T0

