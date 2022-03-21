$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW M340i
i xDrive
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8686934
- Stock #: 4327A
- VIN: 3MW5U9J01M8B84791
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 0 KM
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
