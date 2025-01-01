Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Price excludes HST, OMVIC Fee $12.50 & Licensing/registration $59.00<br /><br />Vehicles are stored offsite. Purchased vehicles are eligible for local delivery. Please contact us to schedule a test drive!</p>

2013 Subaru Legacy

163,992 KM

Details Description Features

$7,490

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Subaru Legacy

4dr Sdn Auto

Watch This Vehicle
12408909

2013 Subaru Legacy

4dr Sdn Auto

Location

Autodium

20489 Leslie St, Unit A8, Queensville, ON L0G 1R0

416-993-7126

  1. 1744570528
  2. 1744570542
  3. 1744570542
  4. 1744570523
  5. 1744570541
  6. 1744570536
  7. 1744570533
  8. 1744570526
  9. 1744570662
  10. 1744570664
  11. 1744570667
  12. 1744570666
  13. 1744570665
  14. 1744570669
  15. 1744570669
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
163,992KM
Good Condition
VIN 4S3BMGB60D3027128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 163,992 KM

Vehicle Description

Price excludes HST, OMVIC Fee $12.50 & Licensing/registration $59.00

Vehicles are stored offsite. Purchased vehicles are eligible for local delivery. Please contact us to schedule a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autodium

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 Auto FWD for sale in Queensville, ON
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 Auto FWD 118,000 KM $17,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Sedona LX for sale in Queensville, ON
2015 Kia Sedona LX 142,000 KM $9,990 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline R-Line for sale in Queensville, ON
2019 Volkswagen Jetta Highline R-Line 47,700 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Autodium

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autodium

Autodium

20489 Leslie St, Unit A8, Queensville, ON L0G 1R0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-993-XXXX

(click to show)

416-993-7126

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,490

+ taxes & licensing

Autodium

416-993-7126

Contact Seller
2013 Subaru Legacy