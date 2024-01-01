Menu
<p>Price excludes OMVIC Fee $12.50 & Licensing/registration $59.00<br />We are open by appointment only. Please contact us to schedule a test drive!</p>

2013 Volkswagen Jetta

180,802 KM

$7,490

+ tax & licensing
11909468

Location

Autodium

20489 Leslie St, Unit A8, Queensville, ON L0G 1R0

416-993-7126

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
180,802KM
Good Condition
VIN 3VWDX7AJ7DM388633

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,802 KM

Vehicle Description

Price excludes OMVIC Fee $12.50 & Licensing/registration $59.00
We are open by appointment only. Please contact us to schedule a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

