<p>COMING SOON!<br /><br />This vehicle will be safetied and serviced at no additional cost!<span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;><br /><br /></span>Financing available from 9.99% on approved credit.<br /><br />Third party extended warranty options available.<br /><br />**Vehicles are stored offsite**  Please contact us to schedule a test drive!<br /><br />Your purchase will be delivered within the Greater Toronto Area at no additional cost!<br /><br /></p>

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

165,901 KM

Details Description Features

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

12430381

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Autodium

20489 Leslie St, Unit A8, Queensville, ON L0G 1R0

416-993-7126

  1. 1745074759
  2. 1745074759
  3. 1745074759
  4. 1745074759
View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
165,901KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGXER171673

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,901 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON!

This vehicle will be safetied and serviced at no additional cost!

Financing available from 9.99% on approved credit.

Third party extended warranty options available.

**Vehicles are stored offsite**  Please contact us to schedule a test drive!

Your purchase will be delivered within the Greater Toronto Area at no additional cost!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Autodium

Autodium

20489 Leslie St, Unit A8, Queensville, ON L0G 1R0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-993-XXXX

416-993-7126

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Autodium

416-993-7126

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan