Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Coming soon! Stay tuned for updated photos upon arrival.<br /><br />Price excludes HST, OMVIC Fee $12.50 & Licensing/registration $59.00<br /><br />Vehicles are stored offsite. Purchased vehicles are eligible for local delivery. Please contact us to schedule a test drive!<br /><br />Financing available.</p>

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

207,100 KM

Details Description Features

$9,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

4dr Sdn 2.5L Auto GT

Watch This Vehicle
12022222

2015 Mazda MAZDA6

4dr Sdn 2.5L Auto GT

Location

Autodium

20489 Leslie St, Unit A8, Queensville, ON L0G 1R0

416-993-7126

  1. 1734450163
  2. 1734450163
  3. 1734450163
  4. 1734450163
  5. 1734450163
  6. 1734450163
  7. 1734450163
  8. 1734450163
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
207,100KM
Good Condition
VIN JM1GJ1W61F1170500

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 207,100 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon! Stay tuned for updated photos upon arrival.

Price excludes HST, OMVIC Fee $12.50 & Licensing/registration $59.00

Vehicles are stored offsite. Purchased vehicles are eligible for local delivery. Please contact us to schedule a test drive!

Financing available.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autodium

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA6 4dr Sdn 2.5L Auto GT for sale in Queensville, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA6 4dr Sdn 2.5L Auto GT 0 $9,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto EX CERTIFIED for sale in Queensville, ON
2017 Kia Forte 4dr Sdn Auto EX CERTIFIED 161,847 KM $8,990 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Ford F-150 5.0 4WD SuperCab 145
2014 Ford F-150 5.0 4WD SuperCab 145" 124,376 KM $13,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Autodium

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autodium

Autodium

20489 Leslie St, Unit A8, Queensville, ON L0G 1R0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-993-XXXX

(click to show)

416-993-7126

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,990

+ taxes & licensing

Autodium

416-993-7126

Contact Seller
2015 Mazda MAZDA6