Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Coming soon. Stay tuned for updated photos upon arrival.<br /><br />Price excludes HST, OMVIC Fee $12.50 & Licensing/registration $59.00<br /><br />Vehicles are stored offsite. Purchased vehicles are eligible for local delivery. Please contact us to schedule a test drive!<br /><br />Financing available.</p>

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

124,017 KM

Details Description Features

$8,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline

Watch This Vehicle
12022231

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline

Location

Autodium

20489 Leslie St, Unit A8, Queensville, ON L0G 1R0

416-993-7126

  1. 1734451190
  2. 1734451190
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
124,017KM
Good Condition
VIN 3VW2K7AJ6FM324494

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 124,017 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon. Stay tuned for updated photos upon arrival.

Price excludes HST, OMVIC Fee $12.50 & Licensing/registration $59.00

Vehicles are stored offsite. Purchased vehicles are eligible for local delivery. Please contact us to schedule a test drive!

Financing available.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autodium

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GX for sale in Queensville, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GX 229,857 KM $6,990 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline for sale in Queensville, ON
2015 Volkswagen Jetta 4dr 2.0L Auto Trendline 124,017 KM $8,990 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Volkswagen Golf 5dr HB Auto Highline for sale in Queensville, ON
2013 Volkswagen Golf 5dr HB Auto Highline 121,037 KM $7,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Autodium

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autodium

Autodium

20489 Leslie St, Unit A8, Queensville, ON L0G 1R0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-993-XXXX

(click to show)

416-993-7126

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,990

+ taxes & licensing

Autodium

416-993-7126

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Jetta