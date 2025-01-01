Menu
<p>Certified Pre-Owned. This vehicle comes safetied and serviced at no additional cost!<span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;><br /><br /></span>Financing available from 8.99% on approved credit.<br /><br />Third party extended warranty options available.<br /><br />**Vehicles are stored offsite**  Please contact us to schedule a test drive!<br /><br />Your purchase will be delivered within the Greater Toronto Area at no additional cost!<br /><br /></p>

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

182,000 KM

Details

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0L Auto

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0L Auto

Location

Autodium

20489 Leslie St, Unit A8, Queensville, ON L0G 1R0

416-993-7126

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
182,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3VW2K7AJ4FM306995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified Pre-Owned. This vehicle comes safetied and serviced at no additional cost!

Financing available from 8.99% on approved credit.

Third party extended warranty options available.

**Vehicles are stored offsite**  Please contact us to schedule a test drive!

Your purchase will be delivered within the Greater Toronto Area at no additional cost!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Autodium

Autodium

20489 Leslie St, Unit A8, Queensville, ON L0G 1R0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing

Autodium

416-993-7126

2015 Volkswagen Jetta