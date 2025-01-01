$12,990+ taxes & licensing
2016 Infiniti Q50
2.0T
2016 Infiniti Q50
2.0T
Location
Autodium
20489 Leslie St, Unit A8, Queensville, ON L0G 1R0
416-993-7126
Certified
$12,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Certified Pre-Owned. This vehicle comes safetied and serviced at no additional cost!
Financing available from 8.99% on approved credit.
Third party extended warranty options available.
**Vehicles are stored offsite** Please contact us to schedule a test drive!
Your purchase will be delivered within the Greater Toronto Area at no additional cost!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Interior
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autodium
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Autodium
Autodium
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-993-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
416-993-7126