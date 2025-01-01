Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Certified Pre-Owned. This vehicle comes safetied and serviced at no additional cost!<span style=color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px; background-color: #ffffff;><br /><br /></span>Financing available from 8.99% on approved credit.<br /><br />Third party extended warranty options available.<br /><br />**Vehicles are stored offsite**  Please contact us to schedule a test drive!<br /><br />Your purchase will be delivered within the Greater Toronto Area at no additional cost!<br /><br /></p>

2016 Infiniti Q50

149,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Infiniti Q50

2.0T

Watch This Vehicle
13183952

2016 Infiniti Q50

2.0T

Location

Autodium

20489 Leslie St, Unit A8, Queensville, ON L0G 1R0

416-993-7126

  1. 1763324593
  2. 1763324595
  3. 1763324594
  4. 1763324593
  5. 1763324595
  6. 1763324595
  7. 1763324595
  8. 1763324594
Contact Seller
CarfaxCanada-3colour_EN View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
149,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JN1CV7ARXGM251246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Certified Pre-Owned. This vehicle comes safetied and serviced at no additional cost!

Financing available from 8.99% on approved credit.

Third party extended warranty options available.

**Vehicles are stored offsite**  Please contact us to schedule a test drive!

Your purchase will be delivered within the Greater Toronto Area at no additional cost!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Autodium

Used 2016 Infiniti Q50 2.0T for sale in Queensville, ON
2016 Infiniti Q50 2.0T 149,000 KM $12,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew for sale in Queensville, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew 168,000 KM $10,990 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Audi Q5 2.0L Premium for sale in Queensville, ON
2012 Audi Q5 2.0L Premium 141,000 KM $9,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Autodium

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Autodium

Autodium

20489 Leslie St, Unit A8, Queensville, ON L0G 1R0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-993-XXXX

(click to show)

416-993-7126

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Autodium

416-993-7126

2016 Infiniti Q50