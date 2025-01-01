$19,990+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline R-Line
2019 Volkswagen Jetta
Highline R-Line
Location
Autodium
20489 Leslie St, Unit A8, Queensville, ON L0G 1R0
416-993-7126
Certified
$19,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 47,700 KM
Vehicle Description
Price excludes HST, OMVIC Fee $12.50 & Licensing/registration $59.00
Vehicles are stored offsite. Purchased vehicles are eligible for local delivery. Please contact us to schedule a test drive!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Comfort
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Autodium
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Autodium
Autodium
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
416-993-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
416-993-7126