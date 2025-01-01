Menu
Price excludes HST, OMVIC Fee $12.50 & Licensing/registration $59.00

Vehicles are stored offsite. Purchased vehicles are eligible for local delivery. Please contact us to schedule a test drive!

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

47,700 KM

Details Description Features

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline R-Line

12153882

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

Highline R-Line

Location

Autodium

20489 Leslie St, Unit A8, Queensville, ON L0G 1R0

416-993-7126

View Carfax Report

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Used
47,700KM
Good Condition
VIN 3VWE57BU0KM260685

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 47,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Price excludes HST, OMVIC Fee $12.50 & Licensing/registration $59.00

Vehicles are stored offsite. Purchased vehicles are eligible for local delivery. Please contact us to schedule a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Packages

PYR

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Autodium

Autodium

20489 Leslie St, Unit A8, Queensville, ON L0G 1R0
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

416-993-7126

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

Autodium

416-993-7126

2019 Volkswagen Jetta