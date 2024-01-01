$13,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2011 Lexus CT 200h
2011 Lexus CT 200h
Location
George Jackson
159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8
613-432-3748
$13,499
+ taxes & licensing
137,366KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JTHKD5BH4B2046711
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24088A
- Mileage 137,366 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Warranty
0 MO/0 KM BASIC
0 MO/0 KM POWERTRAIN
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From George Jackson
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid HYBRID XSE TECHNOLOGY PAC 112,167 KM $32,489 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota RAV4 LE 20,222 KM $34,989 + tax & lic
2021 Toyota RAV4 38,229 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email George Jackson
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
George Jackson
159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8
Call Dealer
613-432-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$13,499
+ taxes & licensing
George Jackson
613-432-3748
2011 Lexus CT 200h