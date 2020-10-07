Menu
2011 Lexus IS 250

80,400 KM

$22,999

+ tax & licensing
$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

George Jackson Toyota

613-432-3748

2011 Lexus IS 250

2011 Lexus IS 250

250 C

2011 Lexus IS 250

250 C

George Jackson Toyota

159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8

613-432-3748

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,999

+ taxes & licensing

80,400KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6085935
  • Stock #: 21086A
  • VIN: JTHFF2C28B2521099

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,400 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX is provided on all our used vehicles.
AS PER ADVERTISING RULES OF OMVIC: Our price includes an Administration Fee of $389.00 and an OMVIC Fee of $10.00 

 

Price is subject to HST plus licensing
VEHICLE IS DEALER CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY
Balance of Factory Warranty if Applicable

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Convertible Hardtop
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

George Jackson Toyota

George Jackson Toyota

159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8

