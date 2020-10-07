2011 Lexus IS 250

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Passenger Seat Power Trunk Power Seats Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Sunroof / Moonroof Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Automatic Headlights Rain Sensing Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Mirror Memory Push Button Start Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player CD Changer Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls GPS Navigation Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Heated Seats Leather Seats Seat Memory Power Driver Seat Rear Bucket Seats Lumbar Support Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Cooled Front Seat(s) Exterior Alloy Wheels HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Woodgrain Interior Trim Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Convertible Hardtop Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling

