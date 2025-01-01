Menu
USA Model

Call #613-433-0065 for more information

2012 Chevrolet Corvette

37,500 KM

$48,513

+ tax & licensing
2012 Chevrolet Corvette

Z16 Grand Sport w/3LT

12562661

2012 Chevrolet Corvette

Z16 Grand Sport w/3LT

George Jackson

159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8

613-432-3748

$48,513

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1YW2DW8C5101766

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P3591A
  • Mileage 37,500 KM

USA Model

Call #613-433-0065 for more information

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

High Output
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Targa Roof
Bluetooth Connection

George Jackson

George Jackson

159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8
613-432-3748

