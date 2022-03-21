$13,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Equinox
LT AWD
Location
547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1
89,960KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8901925
- Stock #: 02298
- VIN: 2GNFLEEKXD6196770
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 89,960 KM
Vehicle Description
"EXCELLENT CONDITION"
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Traction Control
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Onstar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Telescoping Steering
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Security Features
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
