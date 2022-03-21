Menu
2013 Chevrolet Equinox

89,960 KM

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Mack Mackenzie Motors

613-432-3684

LT AWD

Location

547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1

613-432-3684

89,960KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8901925
  • Stock #: 02298
  • VIN: 2GNFLEEKXD6196770

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 02298
  • Mileage 89,960 KM

Vehicle Description

"EXCELLENT CONDITION"

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Traction Control
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Onstar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Telescoping Steering
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Security Features
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

