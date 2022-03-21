2013 Chevrolet Equinox

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 8 9 , 9 6 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8901925

8901925 Stock #: 02298

02298 VIN: 2GNFLEEKXD6196770

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 02298

Mileage 89,960 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Traction Control Stability Control Side Air Bags Onstar Tire Pressure Monitor Rearview Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats tilt steering remote start Exterior Alloy Wheels Roof Racks tinted windows Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Convenience Telescoping Steering Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Satellite Radio Security Security Features Additional Features Four wheel disc brakes Steering Wheel Audio Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.