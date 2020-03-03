Menu
2016 Buick LaCrosse

CLX

2016 Buick LaCrosse

CLX

Location

Mack Mackenzie Motors

547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1

613-432-3684

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 112,075KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4759653
  • Stock #: 25572
  • VIN: 1G4GB5G38GF111775
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

"EXCELLENT CONDITION"

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Side Air Bags
  • Onstar
  • Fog Lamps
  • Rearview Camera
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Seat(s)
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • auto climate control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Telescoping Steering
  • tilt steering
  • remote start
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Proximity Key
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Memory Seats/Mirrors
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Satellite Radio
Security
  • Security Features
Additional Features
  • Reverse sensors
  • Four wheel disc brakes
  • Steering Wheel Audio
  • Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mack Mackenzie Motors

Mack Mackenzie Motors

547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1

613-432-3684

