Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

73,513 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mack Mackenzie Motors

613-432-3684

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Equinox

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Equinox

LTZ AWD

Location

Mack Mackenzie Motors

547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1

613-432-3684

  1. 8901931
  2. 8901931
  3. 8901931
  4. 8901931
  5. 8901931
  6. 8901931
  7. 8901931
  8. 8901931
  9. 8901931
  10. 8901931
  11. 8901931
  12. 8901931
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

73,513KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8901931
  • Stock #: 32305
  • VIN: 2GNFLGE33G6332147

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 32305
  • Mileage 73,513 KM

Vehicle Description

"EXCELLENT CONDITION"

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Onstar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Navigation System
auto climate control
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats/Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Roof Racks
tinted windows
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Telescoping Steering
Sunroof/Moonroof
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Security Features
Reverse sensors
Four wheel disc brakes
Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mack Mackenzie Motors

2018 Chevrolet Cruze...
 40,281 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Cruze...
 82,557 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 GMC Sierra 1500...
 88,936 KM
$57,679 + tax & lic

Email Mack Mackenzie Motors

Mack Mackenzie Motors

Mack Mackenzie Motors

547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1

Call Dealer

613-432-XXXX

(click to show)

613-432-3684

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory