2016 Scion iM

+ taxes & licensing
613-432-3748
159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8
613-432-3748
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
CARFAX is provided on all our used vehicles.
AS PER ADVERTISING RULES OF OMVIC: Our price includes an Administration Fee of $389.00 and an OMVIC Fee of $10.00
Price is subject to HST plus licensing
VEHICLE IS DEALER CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY
Balance of Factory Warranty if Applicable
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8