Used 2016 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Renfrew, ON

2016 Toyota RAV4

179,057 KM

Details Features

$15,500.50

+ tax & licensing
2016 Toyota RAV4

LE

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

George Jackson

159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8

613-432-3748

$15,500.50

+ taxes & licensing

Used
179,057KM
VIN 2T3ZFREV4GW299013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 179,057 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Warranty

36 MO/60,000 KM BASIC
60 MO/100,000 KM POWERTRAIN

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

George Jackson

George Jackson

159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8
2016 Toyota RAV4