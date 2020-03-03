2016 Toyota RAV4

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

Child Seat Anchors

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Child Safety Locks

Rear Head Air Bag

Rearview Camera

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Liftgate

Power Seats Exterior Tinted Glass

Alloy Wheels

Spoiler

Daytime Running Lights

Rear Spoiler

Aluminum Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Sunroof / Moonroof

Climate Control

Heated Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Steering Wheel Controls

Automatic Headlights

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Remote Trunk Release

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

Bluetooth

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input

AM/FM CD Player Seating Bucket Seats

Folding Rear Seat

Heated Seats

Split Rear Seat

Cloth Seats

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Lumbar Support

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Back-Up Camera

Wheel Locks

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Knee Air Bag

Bluetooth Connection

Sun/Moonroof

Blind Spot Monitor

Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.