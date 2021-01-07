Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Toyota RAV4

53,741 KM

Details Description Features

$23,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

George Jackson Toyota

613-432-3748

Contact Seller
2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

George Jackson Toyota

159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8

613-432-3748

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,999

+ taxes & licensing

53,741KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6572714
  • Stock #: P3290
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV9HW622863

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 53,741 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX is provided on all our used vehicles.

AS PER ADVERTISING RULES OF OMVIC: Our price includes an Administration Fee of $389.00 and an OMVIC Fee of $10.00

Price is subject to HST plus licensing

VEHICLE IS DEALER CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY

Balance of Factory Warranty if Applicable

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From George Jackson Toyota

2018 Toyota RAV4 Hyb...
 81,741 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Camry LE
 109,000 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota 4Runner ...
 71,740 KM
$38,499 + tax & lic

Email George Jackson Toyota

George Jackson Toyota

George Jackson Toyota

159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8

Call Dealer

613-432-XXXX

(click to show)

613-432-3748

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory