2017 Toyota RAV4

72,632 KM

Details Description Features

$26,999

+ tax & licensing
$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

George Jackson Toyota

613-432-3748

2017 Toyota RAV4

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE+

2017 Toyota RAV4

LE+

Location

George Jackson Toyota

159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8

613-432-3748

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,999

+ taxes & licensing

72,632KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7597447
  • Stock #: 21387B
  • VIN: JTMRJREV3HDO72229

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 21387B
  • Mileage 72,632 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX is provided on all our used vehicles.

AS PER ADVERTISING RULES OF OMVIC: Our price includes an Administration Fee of $389.00 and an OMVIC Fee of $10.00

Price is subject to HST plus licensing

VEHICLE IS DEALER CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY

Balance of Factory Warranty if Applicable

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

George Jackson Toyota

George Jackson Toyota

159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8

613-432-3748

