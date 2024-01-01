$34,682+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE CREW CAB 4X4
Location
Mack Mackenzie Motors
547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1
613-432-3684
$34,682
+ taxes & licensing
Used
85,548KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC6JG364524
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 27474
- Mileage 85,548 KM
Vehicle Description
"EXCELLENT CONDITION"
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Tonneau Cover
auto climate control
Rearview Camera
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Telescoping Steering
Safety
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Onstar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Security
Security Features
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
Mack Mackenzie Motors
547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1
