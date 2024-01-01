Menu
"EXCELLENT CONDITION"

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

85,548 KM

Details Description Features

$34,682

+ tax & licensing
2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CREW CAB 4X4

2018 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE CREW CAB 4X4

Location

Mack Mackenzie Motors

547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1

613-432-3684

$34,682

+ taxes & licensing

Used
85,548KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTU2MEC6JG364524

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 27474
  • Mileage 85,548 KM

Vehicle Description

"EXCELLENT CONDITION"

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Tonneau Cover
auto climate control
Rearview Camera

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Telescoping Steering

Safety

Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Onstar
Tire Pressure Monitor

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Security

Security Features

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

2018 GMC Sierra 1500