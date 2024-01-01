Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Renfrew, ON

2018 Honda CR-V

74,741 KM

Details Features

$22,413

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle
11939040

2018 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

George Jackson

159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8

613-432-3748

Contact Seller

$22,413

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,741KM
VIN 2HKRW2H2XJH115054

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,741 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Warranty

0 MO/ KM BASIC
0 MO/ KM POWERTRAIN

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From George Jackson

Used 2018 Honda CR-V LX for sale in Renfrew, ON
2018 Honda CR-V LX 74,741 KM $22,413 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited for sale in Renfrew, ON
2020 Subaru XV Crosstrek Limited 104,585 KM $22,513 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 TRD PRO PACKAGE for sale in Renfrew, ON
2019 Toyota Tacoma 4X4 TRD PRO PACKAGE 88,934 KM $47,513 + tax & lic

Email George Jackson

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
George Jackson

George Jackson

159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-432-XXXX

(click to show)

613-432-3748

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$22,413

+ taxes & licensing

George Jackson

613-432-3748

Contact Seller
2018 Honda CR-V