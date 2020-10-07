Menu
2018 Toyota C-HR

48,327 KM

Details Description Features

$21,499

+ tax & licensing
George Jackson Toyota

613-432-3748

XLE

XLE

Location

159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

48,327KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6085944
  • Stock #: P3263
  • VIN: NMTKHMBX9JR037239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 48,327 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX is provided on all our used vehicles.
AS PER ADVERTISING RULES OF OMVIC: Our price includes an Administration Fee of $389.00 and an OMVIC Fee of $10.00 

 

Price is subject to HST plus licensing
VEHICLE IS DEALER CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY
Balance of Factory Warranty if Applicable

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

