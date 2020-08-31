Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

27,714 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

George Jackson Toyota

613-432-3748

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2018 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

George Jackson Toyota

159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8

613-432-3748

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,714KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5713299
  Stock #: 20344A
  VIN: 2T3WFREV6JW437905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 27,714 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX is provided on all our used vehicles.
AS PER ADVERTISING RULES OF OMVIC: Our price includes an Administration Fee of $389.00 and an OMVIC Fee of $10.00 

 

Price is subject to HST plus licensing
VEHICLE IS DEALER CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY
Balance of Factory Warranty if Applicable

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

