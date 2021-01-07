Menu
2018 Toyota Sienna

28,307 KM

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
George Jackson Toyota

613-432-3748

LE

LE

Location

159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

28,307KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6384999
  • Stock #: P3270
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DC8JS963733

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 28,307 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX is provided on all our used vehicles.
AS PER ADVERTISING RULES OF OMVIC: Our price includes an Administration Fee of $389.00 and an OMVIC Fee of $10.00 

 

Price is subject to HST plus licensing
VEHICLE IS DEALER CERTIFIED WITH WARRANTY
Balance of Factory Warranty if Applicable

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

