2018 Yamaha WOLVERINE

1,000 KM

Details Features

$34,999

+ tax & licensing
$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

George Jackson Toyota

613-432-3748

2018 Yamaha WOLVERINE

2018 Yamaha WOLVERINE

850 X4SE

2018 Yamaha WOLVERINE

850 X4SE

Location

George Jackson Toyota

159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8

613-432-3748

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$34,999

+ taxes & licensing

1,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8226135
  • VIN: 5Y4AN14W1JA300188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 1,000 KM

Vehicle Features

front winch
Steel Front Bumper
FULLY CUSTOM REAR BUMPER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Email George Jackson Toyota

George Jackson Toyota

George Jackson Toyota

159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8

613-432-XXXX

613-432-3748

