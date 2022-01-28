$34,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Yamaha WOLVERINE
850 X4SE
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
1,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8226135
- VIN: 5Y4AN14W1JA300188
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 1,000 KM
Vehicle Features
front winch
Steel Front Bumper
FULLY CUSTOM REAR BUMPER
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
