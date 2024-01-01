Menu
"SHOWROOM CONDITION" ONLY 1980 KMS. NEW PHOTOS TO FOLLOW WITH ALLOW WHEELS !!!!

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

1,980 KM

LT Hatchback

Mack Mackenzie Motors

547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1

613-432-3684

1,980KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3G1BE6SM4KS546107

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 33841
  • Mileage 1,980 KM

"SHOWROOM CONDITION" ONLY 1980 KMS. NEW PHOTOS TO FOLLOW WITH ALLOW WHEELS !!!!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Onstar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Convenience

Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Security

Security Features

Additional Features

Reverse sensors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1

