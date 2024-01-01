$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Hatchback
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
LT Hatchback
Location
Mack Mackenzie Motors
547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1
613-432-3684
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
1,980KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3G1BE6SM4KS546107
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 33841
- Mileage 1,980 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
"SHOWROOM CONDITION" ONLY 1980 KMS. NEW PHOTOS TO FOLLOW WITH ALLOW WHEELS !!!!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Onstar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Convenience
Telescoping Steering
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Security
Security Features
Additional Features
Reverse sensors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Mack Mackenzie Motors
2020 Buick Encore GX Preferred AWD 43,545 KM $26,679 + tax & lic
2022 Chevrolet Malibu RS 22,923 KM $29,679 + tax & lic
2020 GMC Savana 2500 HD CARGO VAN 65,222 KM $40,679 + tax & lic
Email Mack Mackenzie Motors
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mack Mackenzie Motors
547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1
Call Dealer
613-432-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Mack Mackenzie Motors
613-432-3684
2019 Chevrolet Cruze