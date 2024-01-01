Menu
"EXCELLENT CONDITION" LOADED!!!

2019 Chevrolet Silerado 2500HD

136,886 KM

Details

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silerado 2500HD

LTZ Crew Cab 4X4 Diesel

2019 Chevrolet Silerado 2500HD

LTZ Crew Cab 4X4 Diesel

Location

Mack Mackenzie Motors

547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1

613-432-3684

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

136,886KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GC1KTEY9KF203967

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 136,886 KM

Vehicle Description

"EXCELLENT CONDITION" LOADED!!!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Onstar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seat(s)
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
tilt steering
remote start
Navigation System
Heated Steering Wheel
auto climate control

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Memory Seats/Mirrors

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Running Boards
Towing Package
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps

Convenience

Telescoping Steering

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Security

Security Features

Additional Features

Reverse sensors
Power Folding Mirrors
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mack Mackenzie Motors

Mack Mackenzie Motors

547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mack Mackenzie Motors

613-432-3684

2019 Chevrolet Silerado 2500HD