$23,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
Mack Mackenzie Motors
613-432-3684
2019 Honda Civic
2019 Honda Civic
DX
Location
Mack Mackenzie Motors
547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1
613-432-3684
$23,995
+ taxes & licensing
52,567KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8259984
- Stock #: 31824
- VIN: 2HGFC2F53KH037446
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 31824
- Mileage 52,567 KM
Vehicle Description
"SHOWROOM CONDITION"
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Traction Control
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
auto climate control
Heated Seats
Telescoping Steering
tilt steering
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Security Features
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Mack Mackenzie Motors
Mack Mackenzie Motors
547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1