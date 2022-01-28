Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Honda Civic

52,567 KM

Details Description Features

$23,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mack Mackenzie Motors

613-432-3684

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

DX

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

DX

Location

Mack Mackenzie Motors

547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1

613-432-3684

  1. 8259984
  2. 8259984
  3. 8259984
  4. 8259984
  5. 8259984
  6. 8259984
  7. 8259984
  8. 8259984
  9. 8259984
  10. 8259984
Contact Seller

$23,995

+ taxes & licensing

52,567KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8259984
  • Stock #: 31824
  • VIN: 2HGFC2F53KH037446

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 31824
  • Mileage 52,567 KM

Vehicle Description

"SHOWROOM CONDITION"

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Traction Control
Stability Control
Side Air Bags
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
auto climate control
Heated Seats
Telescoping Steering
tilt steering
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Security Features
Four wheel disc brakes
Steering Wheel Audio
Remote/Keyless Entry

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mack Mackenzie Motors

2020 Chevrolet Silve...
 22,738 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Honda Civic DX
 52,567 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Terrain SLE...
 42,347 KM
$31,995 + tax & lic

Email Mack Mackenzie Motors

Mack Mackenzie Motors

Mack Mackenzie Motors

547 New St, Renfrew, ON K7V 1H1

Call Dealer

613-432-XXXX

(click to show)

613-432-3684

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory