Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Toyota Camry

100,115 KM

Details Features

$28,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2019 Toyota Camry

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Toyota Camry

Location

George Jackson

159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8

613-432-3748

Contact Seller

$28,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
100,115KM
Used
VIN 4T1B61HK5KU295428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour WHITE/BLACK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24086A
  • Mileage 100,115 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Warranty

36 MO/60,000 KM BASIC
60 MO/100,000 KM POWERTRAIN

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From George Jackson

Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid HYBRID XSE TECHNOLOGY PAC for sale in Renfrew, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid HYBRID XSE TECHNOLOGY PAC 112,167 KM $32,489 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Renfrew, ON
2023 Toyota RAV4 LE 20,222 KM $34,989 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 for sale in Renfrew, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 38,229 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email George Jackson

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
George Jackson

George Jackson

159 Garden of Eden Road, Renfrew, ON K7V 3Z8

Call Dealer

613-432-XXXX

(click to show)

613-432-3748

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,499

+ taxes & licensing

George Jackson

613-432-3748

Contact Seller
2019 Toyota Camry